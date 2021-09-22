OMG! Burger Has Successful Soft Opening Of New Location In Spring





Spring, Texas – Katy-based OMG! Burger is opening a third restaurant and their first in the north-Houston area at 8854 Spring Cypress Road in Spring. Following a successful soft opening on September 17, the new location is gearing up for a grand opening in mid-October and is set to open less than two years after the family-owned business opened a second restaurant in Sugar Land.

In addition to their signature burgers, OMG! Burger serves a variety of main items such as chicken sandwiches, Philly cheesesteaks, hot dogs, wraps, tacos, and salads. The restaurant has built a reputation for the wide range of options on their menu and for the size of their burgers.

OMG! Burger gives particular attention to being able to accommodate different dietary restrictions and offers multiple vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. All the food is 100% organic and OMG! Burger is one of very few burger joints that offers halal and zabiha halal options.

OMG! Burger is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00AM – 10:00PM, Friday and Saturday from 11:00AM – 10:30PM, and Sunday from 12:00PM – 9:30PM.