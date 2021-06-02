Old Town Spring’s Belly of the Beast Announces Closure





Spring, Texas – Belly of the Beast announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors on July 11, 2021.

Owner and Head Chef Thomas Bille opened Belly of the Beast about a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began but still managed to build a good sized customer base despite this extra hurdle. The restaurant prides itself on only using quality ingredients and making authentic Mexican food from scratch.

Bille posted the following “On July 11th I will push pause on Belly of the Beast. I am choosing not to renew my lease in order to seek another location and/or opportunities. I want to thank you for all the love and support from all our guests whom have dawned our doors. You are truly appreciated. In the meantime we will close off strong and continue to cook great food. This isn’t goodbye, just see you later at another venue.”

This is everyone’s last chance for an unknown amount of time to try or get their fill of this wonderful little mexican restaurant. They are open Thursday 4 pm – 8 pm, Friday through Saturday 2 pm – 8 pm for dinner, and Sunday from 12 pm – 4 pm for dinner. They are located at 26510 Border St, Spring, TX 77373 in a cozy building right next to Excalibur Brewing in Old Town Spring. To learn more, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bellyofthebeastfoodhtx/ or by calling (346) 351-1153.