Harris County
Officials Warn of Below Freezing Temperature Potential This Weekend
Spring, Texas (Harris County Office of Emergency Management) – A series of cold air masses will begin moving into the region Friday, dropping low temperatures to near freezing by Saturday night. Temperatures will drop further from Sunday and through Monday with some areas seeing lows in the 20s.
The most significant threat will be prolonged periods of extreme cold beginning Sunday night and lasting until Tuesday. Long periods of below freezing weather can be hazardous for people and animals. It can also cause water pipes to freeze and burst.
What you should do:
Residents should closely monitor media and the National Weather Service for updates to the forecast. Additional information will be posted as the forecast becomes clearer. Your most important task is to protect the “Four P’s”: People, pets, pipes, and plants.
People:
• Keep warm, stay inside if possible.
• If you need to go out, dress in layers and wear hats, gloves and an appropriate coat.
• Avoid overexertion, as cold weather puts added strain on your body.
Pets:
• Bring pets inside, and move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas.
• Keep adequate food and water available.
Pipes:
• Disconnect outdoor hoses, drain and store in protected area.
• Wrap exposed faucets and pipes – including those outside the house or in unheated crawl spaces, attics, garages and other areas.
Plants:
• Bring potted plants inside or store in garage near interior wall to provide extra warmth and protection from wind.
• For cold-sensitive outdoor plants, put down extra mulch and consider covering with a cloth fabric of some kind to shield the plants from wind and frost.
Heater Safety:
Portable space heaters are often used to heat rooms and homes. If not used properly, they can cause fires, severe injuries, and death. If using a portable heater, remember these important safety tips:
• Keep heaters at least 3 feet from anything that can burn, including furniture, carpets, curtains, and people.
• Place heaters on solid, non-flammable surfaces.
• Never block exits with a heater and keep them out of the way of foot traffic.
• Keep children away from heaters.
• Always plug heaters directly into wall outlets – NEVER use an extension cord.
• Turn off and unplug space heaters when leaving a room or going to bed.
Protect yourself from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning by installing a battery-operated CO detector and never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices indoors.
Where you can learn more:
• Forecasts: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston
• Winter Weather Safety: National Weather Service
• Local Road Conditions: Houston TranStar
• State Road Conditions: DriveTexas.org
• Space Heater Safety: National Fire Protection Association
