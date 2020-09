Spring, Texas – Off The Hook Seafood recently opened in Spring. They offer Gulf catch cuisine sourced locally from Texas.

Off The Hook Seafood is located at 2222 Rayford Rd Spring. Their hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Their menu offers Poboys, Oysters, Shrimp, Lobster, Mahi Mahi, Red Snapper, and more.

Offthehookseafoodtx.com/

(346) 331-2893

Photo credit: Rayford Road Round Up Spring, Texas