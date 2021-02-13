NWS Says “Frigid, Life and Property Threatening Winter Weather Expects into Thursday”





4:02 PM UPDATE: The National Weather Service has upgraded the watch to a WINTER STORM WARNING for Harris County. The warning goes into effect Sunday at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM Monday evening.

Spring, Texas – Frigid, life and property threatening winter weather is expected into Thursday as an Arctic airmass moves across Houston, according to the National Weather Service. Prolonged periods of below freezing temperatures are expected.

The NWS has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for Montgomery County beginning at 9:00 PM Saturday until 6:00 PM Monday. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Harris County beginning Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Forecasters with the NWS are using some very strong language in the latest discussion which should emphasize the severity of this weather event.

Saturday

At the time this article was published, temperatures are struggling to stay above freezing; 34°F in Spring, 33°F in Tomball, and 34°F in Conroe. Overnight lows tonight will be below freezing north of I-10 and outside of the Houston metro. The winter precipitation threat begins later tonight. Freezing rain and some form of winter mix are possible which could lead to icing on bridges and overpasses.

Sunday & Monday

Widespread winter precipitation will begin to fall Sunday evening. You can expect freezing rain that will transition to a sleet/snow mix and then eventually snow.

The biggest concern is ice… a layer of ice between 1/10 to 1/4 inch thick will likely accumulate. This is not the ideal situation whatsoever starting out with ice; this will cause numerous impacts across the region. Travel will become very difficult if not impossible.

2-4 inches of snowfall is expected with higher amount possible in Montgomery County. Harris County can expect snowfall accumulations of 1/2 to 2 inches.

Another concern is the winds. Forecasts are calling for wind gusts at or above 30MPH. Not only would this likely cause major issues with icy power lines but could also yield near white out conditions with visibility less that 1/2 mile at times. Unfortunately, widespread power outages are becoming more likely.

The winter precipitation will continue throughout the night and into Monday. By early afternoon, Monday, the winter precipitation should begin to taper off.

Tuesday

Tuesday is going to be brutally cold! Temperatures in Harris and Montgomery Counties will likely be in the single digits. The current forecast calls for a low in Spring of 9°F. Wind chills (“feels like temperatures”) could fall close to or below zero degrees. These temperatures will become life threatening to people or animals outside without adequate warmth or shelter. We will likely stay below freezing all day Tuesday.

Wednesday and On…

Another round of winter precipitation and freezing temperatures are forecast Wednesday. We are still several days away from this second event so the forecast can and will likely change. Let’s get through this first round of winter weather and we will bring you additional updates as we get closer to Wednesday.

Recap:

Travel could be very difficult if not IMPOSSIBLE later Sunday into Monday

The extremely low wind chills will become life threatening to people and animals without proper warmth and shelter

A layer of ice between 1/10 to 1/4 inch will likely accumulate

Snowfall totals of 1/2 to 2 inches for Harris County and 2-4 inches for Montgomery County

You should make your final preparations this morning! The National Weather Services is urging residents to prepare for power outages and to have enough food and water on hand for several days.

Check back to SpringHappenings.com for the latest on this developing winter weather event.

You can find the latest road conditions on DriveTexas.org and HoustonTranstar.org