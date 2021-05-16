Harris County
NWS Says 6-10 Inches of Rain Expected This Week Across Houston Metro
Spring, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for excessive rainfall across much of south Texas this week.
Most of Harris County picked up 1/4 to 1/2 an inch of rain Sunday morning and early afternoon. We will see a break in the rain tonight but we can expect a very wet week ahead.
Several systems will move across the area next week bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The NWS says that excessive rainfall is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 6-10 inches of rain is possible with localized spots with higher forecast amounts.
This kind of setup could cause area watersheds to rise rapidly by the middle of the week.
Stay tuned for further updates. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast as well as up to date on watches and warnings if and when they are issued.
Recap:
- We will see a break in the rain this evening (Sunday). Light rainfall will fall across the area on Monday
- Heavy rainfall begins Tuesday through Thursday
- Widespread 6-10 inches expected
- Localized area could see higher rain totals than forecast
- Rise in area watersheds, flood threat – possible
TRACK THE STORMS: Free interactive radar.
FOLLOW SPRING HAPPENINGS ON FACEBOOK: Live updates & more on our Facebook page.
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Local News2 days ago
Tornado Watch Issued for Montgomery County Until 9:00 PM
-
Food & Dining2 weeks ago
Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs Opening New Location in Spring
-
Harris County2 days ago
Texas Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Local Governments, Schools from Requiring Face Masks
-
Business2 weeks ago
Dutch Bros. Coffee To Open New Location Near Cypresswood and I-45