NWS Says 6-10 Inches of Rain Expected This Week Across Houston Metro





Spring, Texas – The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for excessive rainfall across much of south Texas this week.

Most of Harris County picked up 1/4 to 1/2 an inch of rain Sunday morning and early afternoon. We will see a break in the rain tonight but we can expect a very wet week ahead.

Several systems will move across the area next week bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The NWS says that excessive rainfall is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. 6-10 inches of rain is possible with localized spots with higher forecast amounts.

This kind of setup could cause area watersheds to rise rapidly by the middle of the week.

Stay tuned for further updates. We will keep you updated on any changes to the forecast as well as up to date on watches and warnings if and when they are issued.

Recap:

We will see a break in the rain this evening (Sunday). Light rainfall will fall across the area on Monday

Heavy rainfall begins Tuesday through Thursday

Widespread 6-10 inches expected

Localized area could see higher rain totals than forecast

Rise in area watersheds, flood threat – possible

TRACK THE STORMS: Free interactive radar.

FOLLOW SPRING HAPPENINGS ON FACEBOOK: Live updates & more on our Facebook page.