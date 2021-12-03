Northwest Assistance Ministries Extends Deadline For Holiday Toy Drive Donations To December 10

Houston, Texas – Northwest Assistance Ministries has extended the deadline for donations to its Holiday Blessings toy drive from December 6 to December 10. The annual collection brings toys to children of families in need during the holidays and this year is hoping to provide up to three toys each for the 5,000 children that are registered.

Toys for donation should be appropriate for infants and children up to age 11, and must be new, unwrapped, and in a price range of around $25 to be eligible.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10:00AM to 2:00PM at The Harrell Family Opportunity Center, located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road in Houston. Toy distribution will begin on December 14.

Northwest Assistance Ministries stated that they have extended the deadline due to low amounts of toy donations thus far. The nonprofit also accepts canned food and certain Holiday-related food donations through the duration of the Holiday season.

For more information, call Northwest Assistance Ministries at 281-885-4555 or visit the Season of Blessings page on their website.