New YMCA in Spring to Enter Phase 1 of Construction This Month
Spring, Texas – The brand-new Holcomb Family YMCA has announced they will begin construction during March. The facility will be built on a 10.2-acre plot of land near Lake Holcomb. The land was donated to the YMCA by David and Dick Weekley, as well as Jim Holcomb.
The location will be at 5201 Imperial Promenade Drive, Spring, Texas. It will feature an outdoor fitness center, multiple courts, fields, and a 12,000 square foot pavilion with turf. The three families helped fund the first phase of development with over $3 million in donations.
The YMCA of Greater Houston estimates a total of $15 million in construction costs for the entire facility. Therefore, the organization has put together a campaign to help fund future buildings on the site. Community members interested in the development or volunteering are invited to fill out this online form for more information.
Once construction begins later this month, the entire project is set to be complete by Fall 2021.
