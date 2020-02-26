New Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe Hiring for 350 Positions





Conroe, Texas – The first Margaritaville Resort in Texas is getting closer to opening. The company is looking to fill nearly 350 positions at two upcoming job fairs.

Last year, plans were announced to turn the former La Torretta Resort & Spa into a Jimmy Buffet-themed resort. The new Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guest rooms in their main 20-story hotel tower along with waterfront villas along the lake. Guests can also look forward to an 18-hole golf course, tennis facilities, spa, restaurants, outdoor pools, and 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space.

The resort is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.