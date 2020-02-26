Business
New Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe Hiring for 350 Positions
Conroe, Texas – The first Margaritaville Resort in Texas is getting closer to opening. The company is looking to fill nearly 350 positions at two upcoming job fairs.
Last year, plans were announced to turn the former La Torretta Resort & Spa into a Jimmy Buffet-themed resort. The new Margaritaville Resort will feature 360 guest rooms in their main 20-story hotel tower along with waterfront villas along the lake. Guests can also look forward to an 18-hole golf course, tennis facilities, spa, restaurants, outdoor pools, and 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space.
The resort is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.
A job fair has been scheduled for March 6th and 7th at Lone Star Community Center. The hiring event will run from 10:00 AM. to 1:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM each day.
The following food and beverage and banquet positions are currently available:
- Restaurant managers
- Assistant food and beverage managers
- Food and beverage supervisors
- Beverage managers and supervisors
- Cooks
- Food and beverage prep
- Bartenders and barbacks
- Servers
- Food runners
- Host/hostess
- Food and beverage attendants
- Stewards
- Director of banquets
- Banquet captains
- Banquet servers
- Banquet chef
- Banquet cook
- Banquet house person
