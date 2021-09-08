New Conroe Hotel and Convention Center To Break Ground In September





Conroe, Texas – The City of Conroe has announced that construction for the upcoming Hyatt Regency Conroe and Convention Center will break ground in September. The city is working with Dallas-based development manager Garfield Public/Private for the planning and construction of the complex, which is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 and cost $98 million to build.

Located in the master-planned Grand Central Park off I-45 and just south of State Loop 336 W, the development will include a 250-room hotel, five-story parking garage, and a large business convention center. The project has been in the works since 2015 and in May 2021 it was announced the hotel will carry the Hyatt name.

The convention center will contain 41,000 square feet of space, including a 15,000-square-foot grand ballroom, 8,000-square-foot junior ballroom, and 8,000 square feet of boardrooms and breakout spaces. The hotel is planned to be upper-upscale and will offer a full-service restaurant, full bar, pool deck, and fitness facility among other amenities. Once all components are in operation, the complex will be able to host multiple conferences, weddings, and other events simultaneously.

According to Assistant City Administrator/CFO Steve Williams, the project will be financially self-sustaining with its costs paid through revenue from the hotel and convention center. “There’s no burden on the local taxpayer,” says Williams. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the timing of the sale of the bonds utilized for this project. We were able to successfully issue debt at historically low interest rates, which will save us millions of dollars of interest long-term.”

The city expects the development to bring economic activity and vitality to the area as it attracts business and recreational conventions as well as weekend leisure travel. Some city council members have expressed concerns that pandemic-related changes to business travel and remote work may impact the center’s draw, though the council has voted to move forward with the project.

Mayor Jody Czajkoski expressed excitement about the next phase of the project, saying, “This is a landmark day in the history of our city. Hyatt Regency Conroe will be another jewel in the crown of America’s Miracle City. We’re not only thrilled to see this fantastic project move forward but are also excited about the economic development opportunities it brings along with it.”