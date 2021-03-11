Food & Dining
New Chipotle Restaurant Opens in Springwoods Village
Spring, Texas – Chipotle has officially opened a brand new location in CityPlace at Springwoods Village in The Mark.
The Mark, at Cityplace Springwoods Village, is a brand new luxury midrise apartment building with retail space available for rent. The Mark is conveniently located across the street from ExxonMobil Campus and the CityPlace urban district. The Chipotle is located at 1400 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, Texas.
The fast-food chain serves up Mexican fare that includes build-your-own burritos, burrito bowls, lifestyle bowls, salads, and tacos.
Click here to visit the official Chipotle website.
Photo Credit: Springwoods Village Facebook
