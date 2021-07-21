New Cajun Food Franchise Set to Open in Tomball





Tomball, Texas – Cajunville, a new franchise serving authentic South Louisiana Cajun food, is preparing to launch its first location with an expected opening date of October 1, 2021. Located at 28145 TX-249 in Tomball, the restaurant will be the prototype for a franchise that aims to make traditional Cajun food more widely available and in a Quick Serve Restaurant format.

Founder, owner, and South Louisiana native Blake Landry, often known as Bayou Blake, has extensive experience in Cajun cooking as well as in business management. Cajunville will be an expanded version of his previous Cajun restaurant, Bayou Blake’s Boiling Hut, formerly located on Oakhurst Drive in Spring.

Landry, as well as Cajunville chef and general manager Robert Cormier, is steeped in the tradition of Lafayette-area Cajun cooking and is fiercely committed to maintaining the character and quality of the traditional cuisine. Landry and Cormier offer their expertise in boils involving shrimp, crabs, and crawfish as well as several other Cajun staples such as cracklin, boudin, and po’ boys. Cajunville’s menu will stay true to recipes that have been passed down through generations, including in Landry’s family.

With the food adhering to traditions, the franchise’s innovations will lie in bringing Cajun food to the Quick Serve Restaurant model in which restaurants do not offer full dine-in services but produce higher-quality food than is available at typical fast-food restaurants. The business model interested Landry for its advantages in efficiently serving a high volume of patrons while preserving the integrity of the cooking.

A major impetus for Landry’s foray into the restaurant business was the longing he felt for the food and heritage he left behind when he moved to other parts of the country. Landry has noted the high population of Cajun people now living in East Texas and the Houston area and says that he wants to bring true South Louisiana Cajun food to them. In explaining his drive, he says, “Other types of food can be found all over the place, why not Cajun?”

Part of Landry’s vision for his franchise is to educate people on and celebrate the history of this food and culture. To this end, the restaurants will feature historical information and imagery integrated into the restaurant’s decorations. Cajunville restaurants will also feature gift shops selling merchandise relating to Cajun food and culture.

After the opening of the Tomball restaurant, Landry plans to begin efforts in early 2022 to expand the franchise and prepare for new locations.