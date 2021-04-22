Business
New BBQ Restaurant Opens Along Kuykendahl Road
Tomball, Texas – If you’re looking for a restaurant to satisfy your cravings for barbecue, you now have a new option! Uncle’s BBQ has opened their first location on Kuykendahl Road.
The new restaurant is located at 23211 Kuykendahl Road just a mile north of the Grand Parkway.
Serving up barbecue classics like juicy brisket, loaded baked potatoes, and macaroni alongside a variety of other Texas favorites. Uncle’s BBQ also serves up some dishes that are unique to most Texas style barbecue establishments, like shrimp fried Rice and various flavors of chicken wings.
The restraunt will soon have specials for its baby back ribs on Wednesday and chicken wings on Thursday. Uncle’s BBQ offers third party delivery, catering, and dine-in. The restaurants is open from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday through Sunday.
Click here to visit Uncle’s BBQs Facebook page.
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Harris County1 hour ago
Man Dead After Vehicle Falls Off Lift At Spring Automotive Shop
-
COVID-192 weeks ago
Texans Have Until April 14 to Renew Vehicle Title And Registration; Pandemic Grace Period Comes to End
-
COVID-192 weeks ago
Governor Greg Abbott Issues Executive Order Banning Requirement for Vaccine Passports in Texas
-
Harris County2 weeks ago
PUBLIC NOTICE: TxDOT Virtual Public Meeting RE: FM 2920 Safety Improvements