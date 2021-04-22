New BBQ Restaurant Opens Along Kuykendahl Road





Tomball, Texas – If you’re looking for a restaurant to satisfy your cravings for barbecue, you now have a new option! Uncle’s BBQ has opened their first location on Kuykendahl Road.

The new restaurant is located at 23211 Kuykendahl Road just a mile north of the Grand Parkway.

Serving up barbecue classics like juicy brisket, loaded baked potatoes, and macaroni alongside a variety of other Texas favorites. Uncle’s BBQ also serves up some dishes that are unique to most Texas style barbecue establishments, like shrimp fried Rice and various flavors of chicken wings.

The restraunt will soon have specials for its baby back ribs on Wednesday and chicken wings on Thursday. Uncle’s BBQ offers third party delivery, catering, and dine-in. The restaurants is open from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday through Sunday.

