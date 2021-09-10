New Amazon Delivery Station In Spring To Begin Operations On September 11





Spring, Texas – The new Amazon delivery station at 22300 Northcrest Drive in Spring is now complete and will begin operating on September 11, according to Amazon Operations Regional PR Manager Daniel Martin.

The 219,000-square-foot facility began construction in November 2020 and is one of four delivery stations opening soon in the Houston area. The other three are under construction at the following locations:

9155 Derrington Road, Houston

11311 N Gessner Drive, Houston

Highway 59 and Kingwood Drive, Porter

The four locations were announced in a press release on March 24, 2020 and are part of a broader effort on the part of Amazon to put more delivery stations in the suburbs of large population centers. These facilities are intended to be as localized as possible as they are the last stage in a package’s journey before it heads to the customer’s doorstep.

While Amazon is often incentivized by municipal governments to build facilities in their cities for the purpose of local and regional economic stimulation, Amazon did not receive incentives for the four new facilities in the Houston area.

The new delivery station in Spring is currently hiring and is expected to offer over 200 part-time and full-time jobs.