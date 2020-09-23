Spring, Texas – The Woodlands Mall welcomes the new Amazon 4-star store. The store is located inside the mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive.

This is the second store of its kind to open in the state of Texas. According to their website, this is also the first of two dozen stores in the U.S.

The store will feature highly rated amazon products, 4 stars, and up. The products range from trending Amazon items and Amazon brand items such as the Echo, Kindle, Fire tablet, and Fire TV. The store will have everything from home and kitchen products to toys and games.

Prime members will have a special perk in store. All Amazon Prime members will get their items at the same Prime price as they are listed on Amazon. This perk only applies to products sold by Amazon.com and does not include other non-Amazon sellers.

The store hours are Monday through Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.