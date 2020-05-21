Tomball, Texas – Nearly 50 firefighters battled a 2-alarm apartment fire overnight in Tomball.

The fire started around 4:00 AM at the Cobble Creek Apartments in the 900 block of Lawrence Street.

Deputies from the Tomball Police Department were the first to arrive on the scene. They began evacuating residents from the apartment building which was engulfed in flames. The Tomball Fire Department arrived shortly after and was met with heavy fire and smoke conditions from the top floor of the building.

Officials say that the building had a common attic space without fire breaks which allowed the fire to spread quickly from unit to unit. Firefighters had to get in front of the fire in the attic to prevent further spread.

Approximately 6 units were damaged, according to officials.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

It’s unknown how the fire broke out. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene conducting an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.