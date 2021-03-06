Fire/EMS
Multiple People Injured After Reported Gas Line Explosion/Fire in Gleannloch Farms
8:09 PM: An additional Centerpoint employees has been transported to the hospital with injuries. This brings the total to 6 injured.
6:49 PM Update: Officials have begun the evacuation of homes nearby the gas leak/fire in Gleannloch Farms. Follow the orders of law enforcement and fire department officials if asked to evacuate.
6:28 PM Update: Five people have been transported to area hospitals, one being listed in critical condition and transported by Lifelight.
Spring, Texas – Multiple people have been injured after a gas line exploded and caught fire in the Gleannloch Farms subdivision.
The incident is happening in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes Blvd.
Sources tell us there is an uncontained leak from a large gas line with active fire. Firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze.
There are multiple people that have been injured. Lifeflight has been requested to transport a critical burn patient.
Sources say that it could take Centerpoint upwards of five hours to bring the leak under control.
The entrance to Gleanloch Farms has been completely shut down to traffic.
This is an active and developing scene. Stay tuned to SpringHappenings.com for updates.
(Photo Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office)
