Multiple People Being Transported From Home Near SH-249 & Spring Cypress For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning





Cypress, Texas – Multiple people are being transported by ambulance from a home near SH-249 and Spring Cypress for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a home in the 14700 block of Caden Rock Lane in the Enclave at Northpointe Subdivision.

According to radio reports, six members of the household are reported to be in critical condition. There are five other people in the house that will require medical attention but are reported to be in stable condition.

Eight ambulances have been dispatched to the scene. The incident commander has also requested a mass casualty bus from Atascocita.

This is an active and developing scene.