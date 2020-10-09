Todd Mission, Texas – A fire broke out on the grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival near Plantersville, Friday afternoon.

Multiple fire departments from Grimes and Montgomery counties responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 PM. Officials say that three booths, #63, #64, and #65 were complete losses. Two additional booths near the Polish Pub area of the festival were damaged.

Fire authorities are not yet sure what started the blaze but say they are currently investigating.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Officials with the Texas Renaissance Festival say they plan to open as scheduled tomorrow for the second weekend of their 46th season.

Photo Credit: Magnolia Fire Department on Facebook