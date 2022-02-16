Mother & Daughter Arrested After Meeting with Schindewolf School Principal Turns Physical

Spring, Texas – A mother and her daughter were arrested Tuesday after a meeting with the Principal of Schindewolf Intermediate School turned physical.

The incident happened around 1:30 PM at Schindewolf Intermediate School at 20903 Ella Blvd.

According to court documents, Diandra Faith Arrona, 28, and Trancito de Jesus Arrona, 47, were both charged with the felony offense of assault of a public servant after allegedly striking the principal. The assault happened during a meeting between the three individuals.

Klein ISD released the following statement: “Klein ISD values its partnerships with families and will always work with families in the best interest of students. Violent conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in Klein ISD. The district will always pursue these matters to the fullest extent of the law in support of our staff and students.”

Diandra was a former KISD student as reported by Chron.com.

Their bond was both set to $2,500.00. Since their arrests, they have both bonded out of the Harris County Jail.