Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help In Finding Missing Teenager





Spring, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help in finding a missing and potentially runaway teenager. 16-year-old Katrina Thacker was last seen on October 12 as she was leaving her home in Spring. She was last known to be wearing a blue and gray plaid jacket, gray pants, and a gray shirt with each article of clothing having the text “self-made” on it. Thacker is described as approximately 5’4” and 120 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair, and a fair complexion.

Officials are urging anyone with information regarding Thacker’s whereabouts to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case #21A316329.