Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Building New Substation On Rayford Road

Spring, Texas – A new substation for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is under construction at 655 Rayford Road in Spring and is expected to be completed in February 2022. The facility will house patrol and detective units as well as a vehicle maintenance center.

Plans for the new substation were finalized on December 8, 2020 when the county Commissioners Court approved a $3.53 million bid from Conroe-based LDF Construction Inc. to build the facility with a design from the Houston-based firm PGAL.

Making the Rayford Road substation a reality was a collaborative effort between Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson and Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack. Shortly after the Commissioners Court gave approval, the two officials released a joint statement in which Sheriff Henderson stated:

“I am grateful for the leadership of Commissioner Noack and the entire Commissioners Court for the new Sheriff’s Office substation in South Montgomery County. As our county continues to grow so do the needs of our community. This new substation is strategically located to serve the growing population and is in line with our campus master plan.”

The statement went on to explain that the centralized location of the facility is intended to reduce response times, save law enforcement resources by reducing travel and man-hours, and make it easier for the public to locate and come to should they need to raise public safety concerns.