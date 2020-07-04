Montgomery County, Texas – Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said Friday that his deputies will not be enforcing the new mask mandate issued by Governor Greg Abbott.

The Governor issued the executive order Thursday afternoon requiring all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth while in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

In an internal bulletin obtained by Spring Happenings, the Sherrif says that Montgomery County deputies will not be dispatched to calls regarding a violation of the Governor’s order and that deputies are not authorized to issue citations for a violation of the order.

“We are in a public health crisis and we will use this opportunity to educate the community while still respecting individual liverties” Henderson said.

The Sheriff asked all employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to wear masks but says that disciplinary action will not be taken if an employee decides not to wear one.