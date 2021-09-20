Montgomery County Precinct 3 Funds $4 Million For Gosling Road Widening Project





Montgomery County, Texas – In a meeting on September 14 the Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a $4 million payment to Harris County for construction to widen Gosling Road in the section where it crosses Spring Creek. The project straddles the border of Harris County Precinct 4 and Montgomery County Precinct 3 and is a joint effort between the offices of Commissioner James Noack of Precinct 3 and Commissioner Jack Cagle of Precinct 4.

The project will expand Gosling Road into a four-lane boulevard between Creekside Forest Drive in Harris County and Gatewood Reserve Lane in Montgomery County and includes the construction of a new bridge where the road crosses Spring Creek. The new 1,817-square-foot bridge will carry the two southbound lanes of the road while the original bridge will carry the two northbound lanes.

This is the latest effort in a slew of infrastructure projects that Commissioner Noack has initiated in the area, most of which have also entailed adding lanes and expanding roads to improve transportation. The total cost of the project is currently set at $8.2 million, with Commissioner Cagle’s office providing the other $4.2 million. Construction is expected to begin later this year and is estimated to take 14-15 months.

“We are excited to get this very important connector between Harris County and Montgomery County built,” Commissioner Noack said in a press release from Precinct 3. “This is one of the most utilized routes between The Woodlands and Harris County and will greatly improve both safety and mobility for motorists traveling on Gosling. It is great to see leaders in Harris and Montgomery County working together to make this happen.”