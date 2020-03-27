Montgomery County, Texas – A county-wide “Stay Home, Stop the Spread” order was just issued for Montgomery County.

The order is effective at 11:59 PM on Friday, March 27th and shall remain in place until 11:59 PM on April 12th.

“All individuals currently living within Montgomery County are ordered to stay at their place of residence except for Essential Activities as defined in this order.” Additionally, “A curfew will be in place throughout all of Montgomery County, starting at 11:59 PM every night and ending at 6:00 AM the next morning for all persons not performing Essential Government Functions, working for and traveling to or from an Essential Business, or seeking emergency medical care, and traveling through the county from one county to another…”

Law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County are now authorized to enforce the order, including fines of up to $1,000.00 and/or 180 days in jail for those that do not comply.

To read the full order, including information on “Essential Activities”, click here.