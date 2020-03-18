Montgomery County, Texas – Montgomery County Officials issued an order on Wednesday afternoon forcing numerous businesses to close due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

All Montgomery County restaurants must cease on-site dining operations. Restaurants may continue to operate, but may only offer to-go, takeout, and delivery. Bars, clubs gyms, movie theaters, and amusement type businesses have also been ordered to close.

Further, the County urges retail stores, private businesses, civic, and religious organizations to comply with CDC guidelines and limit the gathering to 10 people or less in any one place.

Retail stores that sell groceries or medical supplies are exempt from this order.

The order goes into effect at 8:00 AM on Thursday, March 19th and remains in place until April 2nd unless terminated or modified.

County officials warn business owners that violators could be subject to a $1,000.00 fine or up to 180 days in the county jail.