Spring, Texas – Momentum Coffee is one of the first businesses in the area to permanently shut down amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee shop was located at 3555 Rayford Road in Spring. Family owned and operated, Momentum Coffee opened in December of 2016 and served the community for nearly three and a half years.

The shop’s last day in business was April 5, 2020.

Momentum Coffee posted the following statement on their Facebook page: