Spring, Texas – Momentum Coffee is one of the first businesses in the area to permanently shut down amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The coffee shop was located at 3555 Rayford Road in Spring. Family owned and operated, Momentum Coffee opened in December of 2016 and served the community for nearly three and a half years.
The shop’s last day in business was April 5, 2020.
Momentum Coffee posted the following statement on their Facebook page:
To our Friends and Customers:
We have made the very difficult decision to permanently close Momentum Coffee with our last day of service being Sunday, April 5th.
We are especially grateful for your support over the last couple of weeks as we’ve kept our drive-thru open as per public health guidelines. Unfortunately, the increased risk to our staff and the large decline in business has led us to this bittersweet announcement.
Over the last 3 years, we’ve made many, many friends and are glad to have been a part of our local community. We’ll certainly miss you, your families and all the drive-thru canine companions. We wish we could thank each of you individually. We’ll miss seeing Rod, who comes in every day for a flat white and to work a bit even though he has an espresso machine at home; Tom, who’s the only customer who rings himself up on the register; Mark and Lazarus Church who ran the great open mic nights; everyone – truly.
We’ll continue to be open 8am-2pm every day through the 5th. Please free to share this and please use any remaining gift cards you have.
Please take care of each other and stay healthy!
We can be reached on Facebook, Instagram or email managers@momentumcoffee.com
Allen, Tia, Richard, Angela, Trey, Brittany, James, Matt and Natalie