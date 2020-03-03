Mock School Bus Accident Tuesday; Don’t Be Alarmed





Spring, Texas – The Klein Independent School District along with numerous Fire, EMS, and Police agencies will be conducting a mock accident at The Klein Multipurpose Center (KMPC), Tuesday morning.

The training exercise will take place at the KMPC at 7500 FM 2920 in Spring. The exercise is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM.

During this time, residents in the vicinity of the KMPC may see emergency vehicles, hear sirens, and see helicopters. This is a simulated training event and there is no actual emergency; so please do not be alarmed.

The training event will simulate a school bus accident.

Klein ISD says…”While the event may look real, please know that it has been carefully planned for months to achieve the goal of ensuring that all the first responders in our area are specifically prepared to respond to a bus accident involving multiple vehicles, including a bus that regularly transports students with special transportation needs.”

This is a simulated training event and there is no actual emergency; so don’t be alarmed.