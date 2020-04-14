Harris County, Texas – Two new mobile COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Harris County Precinct 4, according to Commissioner R. Jack Cagle.

The first testing site opened today in Tomball, April 14th and will remain open until April 16th for registered visitors. The second testing site will open in Humble on April 20th. The Humble location will test registered visitors between April 20th through April 22nd and May 7th through May 9th. The addresses of the testing sites will only be provided to those who have successfully completed their registration, officials say.

Each COVID-19 testing site is expected to handle as many as 100 tests per day with that number increasing daily.

Residents that wish to be tested for COVID-19 must first complete an online survey. Those that are deemed at-risk for Coronavirus will be given a code and a phone number to call. After a telephone consultation, those still deemed to be at-risk will be given another unique code along with the address to a testing site. If you are approved for testing, health officials say that you must bring a valid photo ID and any additional information that was requested during your phone consultation.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE ONLINE ASSESSMENT.

Officials say that walk-ins are not allowed -unregistered visitors will not be tested and will be turned away by security officials.

If you have additional questions, contact the Harris County Public Health Department at 832-927-7575.