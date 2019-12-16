Missing 14-Year-Old Klein Cain High School Student





12/17/2019 UPDATE: Bryanna Rangel has been located and is back home with her family.

Spring, Texas – The mother of a 14-year-old Klein Cain High School student is asking for the public’s help in locating her missing daughter.

Bryanna Rangel, a 14-year-old female was last seen at Klein Cain High School on December 10, 2019. Her mother tells Spring Happenings that Bryanna did not return home after school.

Bryanna is described as a Hispanic female that is approximately 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 147 pounds. She has brown eyes with black/gray long curly hair. She is described to have a shy mannerism. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweater with the word “PINK” on it, black yoga capris, and white Filas shoes.

If you have any information on Bryanna’s whereabouts or have information that could help police bring Bryanna home safely, you’re urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 and reference case # 1912-03738.