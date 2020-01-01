Meningitis Exposure Reported at Local Spring Medical Clinic





Spring, Texas – A possible meningitis exposure has been reported at the Express Family Clinic, located at 610 Rayford Road in Spring.

According to a Facebook post by the Express Family Clinic, a pediatric patient with a suspected case of bacterial meningitis, a potentially fatal illness, visited the clinic on December 30th, 2019. The condition was later confirmed by the local health department.

The clinic advises that if you visited the location between 9:30 – 10:30AM on December 30th, and you feel that any of the following symptoms described below apply, to seek medical attention.

“The most common symptoms of bacterial meningitis are high fever, headache, and stiff neck. However, these are not the only symptoms and the infection can present differently in each patient. Bacterial Meningitis can be spread to others, however, the risk of being infected can be lowered by taking preventive antibiotics. Only individuals who had close personal contact with the infected patient need to be treated.”