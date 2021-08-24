Memorial Hermann Temporarily Closes Three Emergency Rooms In Houston Area





Houston, Texas – Memorial Hermann Health System has closed three emergency rooms in the Houston area due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact it is having on their hospital system. The shutdowns were enacted at 5:00PM on August 23 and will remain in effect until further notice. The three emergency rooms that have closed are:

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood, located at 4533 Kingwood Drive

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring, located at 7474 N Grand Parkway W

• Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna, located at 8780 Hwy 6 Ste B

The shutdowns will allow employees of these emergency rooms to be reassigned to other hospitals in the system. Memorial Hermann said that the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases is pushing their hospitals and staff to their limits and that the redistribution of personnel is necessary to accommodate the strains on the system.

The announcement on the Memorial Hermann website states that members of the community who are in need of emergent care should go to the next closest emergency room and that patients who are currently receiving care in the closed emergency rooms will be transferred to other Memorial Hermann facilities.

Memorial Hermann Health System is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Southeast Texas and operates 17 hospitals in the Houston area.