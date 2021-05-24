Meet Richard and Chasstidy Shubin of Blazing Bins





Spring, Texas – Recently we had the opportunity to sit down and talk to the owners of Blazing Bins about their local and quickly growing business! Blazing Bins is a Veteran-owned trash can cleaning and power washing service that has been operating successfully for nearly three years. They offer a variety of services at affordable prices that make it easy for anyone to keep their bins BLAZING clean.

Why should people get their trash cans cleaned, aren’t they supposed to be dirty?

“Just as you clean your countertops and toilets, trash cans need to be cleaned too! Trash cans are the perfect breeding grounds for germs! Common bacteria such as Salmonella, E coli and Listeria thrive in your trash cans. These bacteria can make you sick! These are not something you want hanging out in your garage. If the smell of garbage isn’t enough to make you want to clean your cans you should consider: When you have stinky trash cans the smell is coming from the bacteria, the smell attracts unwanted pests like flies which lay eggs and then you have maggots. Animals and insects get into the garbage cans and spread diseases and nasty bacteria.”

Tell us about the areas and zip codes that you currently cover?

“We currently service the following zip codes with plans to expand further in the future:

77354–77373–77375–77379–77380–7738–77382–77385–77386–77388–77389–77316–77384–77302″

Last year, you added a second truck to the street! Are there any super-secret plans for further expansion you can share?

“Funny you ask this, actually YES! We are also looking for people who love our idea and would like to become business owners to join our team. We have the name, the experience, and the knowledge to help you succeed! If you would like to know more, please call us @832-833-2467”

Do you only clean trash cans, or do you offer other services?

“We are able to clean garbage cans, large trash dumpsters, dumpster pads, homes, sidewalks, driveways, and more. We are certified and insured in both pressure and soft washing. Quotes are always free. We would love to help you get your outdoor areas ready to host pool parties and more!”

How has your experience been owning a business in Spring?

“Amazing, we have been welcomed by the community and our customers. Our customers are our “why” and motivation. We know what we do makes a big difference and the feedback, the raves, the support, from our customers constantly motivate us to continue to go above and beyond and to look at additional opportunities to grow and expand which would allow additional families the opportunity to have BLAZING CLEAN cans! We are successful because of our community and would like to thank each and everyone of our customers present, past and future for allowing us to service you, it has been such a blessing and a dream come true for us. And for those who have helped us spread the word and are not customers thank you to you as well, we really appreciate the love and support we have been shown.”

Tell us a little about what your current customers say about Blazing Bins?

“We went ahead and asked our customers on our fakebook page and this is what they had to say:”

“I would not do without their service after having it. Trash bins are always clean & smell clean as well. The communication has always been top notch. I would recommend them to anyone

“They are awesome!! My whole garage smells so good after a cleaning. Best money I ever spend.”

“The best service ever!! I recommend you guys to everyone. My bins are spotless and smell great. I get a quick reminder via email the night before you come and a text 10mins before you show up!”

“Easy to set up and it’s so nice to have them cleaned so thoroughly and so often!”

For more information on Blazing Bins, visit their website at www.blazingbins.com or call 832-833-BINS (2467). Thank you Richard and Chasstidy for taking the time to talk to us about your ever growing successful local business!