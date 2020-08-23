Spring, Texas – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring two tropical systems; Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Marco rapidly intensified overnight which resulted in a major shift in the storm’s projected path to the east, away from Houston.

As of 10:00 AM, Marco was located approximately 480 miles to the south of Lafayette, Louisiana, and moving North-North West at 14 MPH. Marcos has sustained winds of 75MPH. Marco was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane at 11:30 AM.

There is growing confidence in the model guidance for Marco, with an eventual landfall Monday evening in Louisiana.

As of the 11:00 AM update from the NHC, Tropical Storm Laura was located approximately 90 miles to the southeast of Cuba and moving West-North West at 21 MPH. Laura has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH. The NHC official “cone of uncertainty” now includes Houston, a westward shift from the previous update. The forecast cone for Laura stretches from southeast Texas to Alabama.

The long-range track and intensity of Laura remain uncertain but it is important for residents to stay weather aware and check forecast changes twice a day.

“Track has shifted slightly west with #Laura toward the TX/LA border. While there remains uncertainty we do not have the luxury to wait to have all the answers before we begin to get ready. Residents in TX/LA should ready hurricane plans now!” – Jeff Linder, Harris County Flood Control District.

