UPDATE: Suspect in custody.

Spring, Texas – A manhunt is underway for a suspect that evaded police near the ExxonMobil Campus in City Place.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies along with the assistance of a helicopter with the Texas Department of Public Safety are searching for a black male.

The black male reportedly has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie.

If you spot this individual, call 911.

Expect heavy police presence in the area of City Place.