Man Threatening to Jump off Hardy Toll Road Connector





UPDATE: Male has been detained by police. Requesting EMS for precautionary measures.

Spring, Texas – The Hardy Toll Road at Interstate 45 is closed while police work to talk down a man threatening to jump from the connector ramp.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 and mental health units with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to talk the male subject down.

The Hardy Toll Road connector exit (southbound on I-45) is closed along with the mainlanes of the Hardy Toll Road.

This is a developing situation.