Spring, Texas – A man is dead after being shot to death during what police are calling a ‘targeted shooting’.

Around 7:30 PM Wednesday evening, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were dispatched to the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a male who has been identified as David Rowan shot inside a vehicle. Investigators say that an unknown suspect driving a black colored sedan open fire on Rowan and another passenger in the vehicle. Rowan was transported by Life Flight and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Numerous shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators tell us that Rowan has a lengthy criminal record in Harris County and believe the shooting was targeted and potential retaliation.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators are canvassing the area and reviewing video surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses. No suspect has been identified at the time this article was published. At this time the only vehicle description is a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Divison at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-221-TIPS.