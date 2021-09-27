Man Shot And Killed Behind Home Depot On Kuykendahl Road





Spring, Texas – At approximately 11:30PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to an urgent care facility where a man had been brought in after being shot in the head. The man was then flown to Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s friends say they were behind a Home Depot on Kuykendahl Road when two men approached their vehicle and opened fire. According to Sgt. D. Wolfford, the man was there to conduct some type of unknown transaction.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Homicide Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage and searching for other clues in the case.

Anyone with more information about the incident can help the investigation by calling Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.