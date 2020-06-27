Spring, Texas: A man was life-flighted Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Stuebner Airline.

The accident happened near the intersection of Stuebner Airline and Cypresswood Drive around 10:00 PM.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that a male was critically injured in the accident and was flown via helicopter to the Texas Medical Center.

The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating. Stuebner Airline will remain closed while the investigation continues.

Photo Credit: HCSO Captain J. Shannon