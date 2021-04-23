Man Dead After Vehicle Falls Off Lift At Spring Automotive Shop





Spring, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man is dead at an automotive shop off of Louetta Road in Spring.

The incident is unfolding in the 3800 block of Louetta Road near Ella Blvd.

Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly after 3:00 PM after receiving reports that a vehicle had fallen off of a lift and onto an employee. EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene investigating.

No further information was immediately available. This is an active and developing scene.