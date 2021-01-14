Spring, Texas – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of a Spring area Walmart.

The incident happened at the Walmart Supercenter located at 155 Louetta Crossing near I-45, Wednesday evening.

Officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that deputies were dispatched to the location in reference to an “in-progress call”. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim that suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to HCA Houston Northwest Hospital in critical condition.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

HCSO did not confirm if a suspect, in this case, was taken into custody.