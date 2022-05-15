Man Charged in Connection With Drive-By Shooting That Left Mother and Son Injured

Spring, Texas – A mother and her 11-year-old son were injured in a drive-by shooting around 1:00 AM Sunday.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Roth Forest Lane near the Grand Parkway and Gosling Road.

A verbal altercation occurred between several juveniles in the neighborhood earlier in the night. Just after 1:00 AM a suspect drove by the victim’s home firing multiple gunshots into the home.

A mother and her son were struck. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The mother is in fair condition and is expected to survive. The 11-year-old boy is listed in critical condition.

The shooting suspect was quickly identified by HCSO Homicide Investigators. Keandre Jackson (DOB 07/30/02) was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault. The charges could be upgraded pending the medical status of both victims.

“Fortunately, in this instance, the offender was quickly identified, located and apprehended. Great work by our investigative team.” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

Jackson was arrested in December of 2021 for unlawfully carrying a weapon while in procession of marijuana. The case was dismissed by Harris County Judge Toria Finch after she allegedly did not find probable cause in the case.