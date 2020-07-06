Conroe, Texas – A man is behind bars after murdering his 19-year-old cousin on Friday.

At approximately 3:30 AM, Friday, July 3, the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables Office was dispatched to the 32400 block of Hunter Creek Drive in the Imperial Oaks Park Subdivision.

When deputies arrived they found a 19-year-old male deceased from a single gunshot wound to his head. The victim was identified as Cameron Cook.

According to witnesses, his cousin, 21-year-old Eryn Mykael Cook, the suspect in the murder, had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. Eryn Cook was located on Sunday and arrested. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for the felony offense of murder. His bond has been set to $500,000.00.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit says they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.