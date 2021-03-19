Man Airlifted After Being Beat with Hammer at Bridgestone Crossing Townhomes





Spring, Texas – A man is being taken by helicopter after being beat with a hammer at the the Bridgestone Crossing Townhomes.

The incident is happening at a townhome in the 21100 block of Gosling Road, just south of FM 2920.

Sources tell us that a man in his late 20’s was beaten with a hammer. Life Light landed in the parking lot of the HEB after being requested by EMS. The man was listed in critical condition.

At the time this story went to press, it was unknown who assaulted the man and if any arrests have been made.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is on the scene investigating.