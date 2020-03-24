Houston, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting in the 2230 block of West FM 1960 in north Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales says that a male sustained gunshot wounds after a rolling disturbance between two males in two separate vehicles.

The scene is unfolding at the Circle K gas station near the intersection of Kuykendahl and West FM 1960.

The disturbance reportedly began at Ella and Kuykendahl. Both individuals continued driving north on Kuykendahl where the male was later shot near the gas station. The male was transported to the Texas Medical Center via Lifeflight in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV that was last seen traveling north on Kuykendahl. Other vehicle descriptors were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.