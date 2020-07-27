Spring, Texas – A male has been transported by helicopter after being shot during a shooting in the Country Lake Estates subdivision.

The scene is happening in the 4100 block of Country Park Drive in Spring.

Sources tell us that there was some sort of gathering at the parking lot of the subdivision clubhouse. Gunshots rang out just after 6:00 PM. A male who was in the parking lot suffered three gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by life flight.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office is on the scene investigating. Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide division is responding to assist.

No suspect information has been released at this time.