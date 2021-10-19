Main Event Entertainment Center Under Construction In Tomball





Tomball, Texas – Construction is underway in Tomball for Main Event, an entertainment center chain that offers a wide range of games and activities in addition to a restaurant and full bar. Located off Highway 249 and Windsor Pointe Drive, the new center will be the sixth location in the Houston area for the Plano-based company.

Main Event’s eclectic entertainment options include bowling, pool tables, virtual reality games, laser tag, ropes courses, rock climbing, mini golf, and over 100 different arcade games. There is ample seating for when patrons are not engaged in activities and the bar area has multiple big screen TVs.

Food options include various appetizers, burgers and sandwiches, pizza, salads, desserts, and a kids’ menu. Main Event also hosts a variety of events such as birthdays, youth groups, corporate events, field trips, and any type of social celebration you might want to have.

A timeline has not yet been given for when the new location will open. For more information, visit Main Event’s website.