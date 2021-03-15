Featured Businesses
Main Chick to Open a New Food Truck in Spring
Spring, Texas – Main Chick, a fan-favorite hot chicken joint, is debuting a brand-new food truck in Spring. Once open, it will be the joint’s second location in the Greater Houston Area.
The company specializes in Nashville-styled hot chicken. They offer a variety of spices ranging from mild to hot to accompany their delicious chicken as well as sides of mac and cheese and fries.
In just one year, the brand has grown in popularity and even opened its first-ever brick and mortar location in Pasadena, CA, last summer. In November 2020, the first food truck in the Greater Houston area opened.
On March 19, customers will be offered 50% OFF all orders between 3-10 PM. This deal will only be available until March 21.
The food truck will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 12 PM – 12 AM and Friday through Saturdays from 12 PM – 2 AM. The food truck will open at 16803 Stuebner Airline Rd Spring, TX 77379.
For safety, the location asks guests to follow social distancing guidelines by staying 6 feet apart and wearing masks.
Click here to visit Main Chick’s official Facebook page.
Featured Image Credits: Main Chick HTX Facebook Page
Disclaimer:
All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Information, reports, releases, and events are subject to change. Any logos or trademarked images are copyright protected by their respective owners. Their use does not imply endorsement of or by this website.
Spring Media, LLC is independently and privately owned. We are not affiliated or endorsed by any government or civic entity, including any City or any other government or administrative organization.
In Case You Missed It
-
Fire/EMS2 days ago
Two People Dead, Several Others Transported Via Helicopter After Fiery Crash on FM 2920
-
Fire/EMS2 weeks ago
Multiple People Injured After Reported Gas Line Explosion/Fire in Gleannloch Farms
-
Fire/EMS1 day ago
Suspect Arrested For Intoxication Manslaughter After Killing Mother and Three Children in Fiery Crash Along FM 2920
-
Fire/EMS2 weeks ago
3-Year-Old Airlifted After Falling From 3rd Floor Apartment