Main Chick to Open a New Food Truck in Spring





Spring, Texas – Main Chick, a fan-favorite hot chicken joint, is debuting a brand-new food truck in Spring. Once open, it will be the joint’s second location in the Greater Houston Area.

The company specializes in Nashville-styled hot chicken. They offer a variety of spices ranging from mild to hot to accompany their delicious chicken as well as sides of mac and cheese and fries.

In just one year, the brand has grown in popularity and even opened its first-ever brick and mortar location in Pasadena, CA, last summer. In November 2020, the first food truck in the Greater Houston area opened.

On March 19, customers will be offered 50% OFF all orders between 3-10 PM. This deal will only be available until March 21.

The food truck will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 12 PM – 12 AM and Friday through Saturdays from 12 PM – 2 AM. The food truck will open at 16803 Stuebner Airline Rd Spring, TX 77379.

For safety, the location asks guests to follow social distancing guidelines by staying 6 feet apart and wearing masks.

Click here to visit Main Chick’s official Facebook page.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Featured Image Credits: Main Chick HTX Facebook Page