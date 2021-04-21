Education
Looking For a Career in Education? Klein ISD to Hold Virtual Job Fair April 23-28
Spring, TX – Klein ISD is holding a virtual job fair in a search for teachers and support staff. The Virtual Job Fair will be held online starting April 23 through April 28.
The school district is hiring a diverse range of employees for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Teachers of various school grades are needed and support staff positions such as IT or school administration are also available.
The District is advertising a $56,550 starting salary for teachers with ‘extremely competitive compensation packages’.
To submit your application, follow the steps below:
Step 1. Click HERE to see our anticipated job openings for the 2021-2022 school year on our Career Website and Apply online. Please complete the application, update your most recent information prior to uploading your cover letter and resume, and then submit.
Step 2. Submit your Interest through a Virtual Online Interview Form. We have created an online interview form for applicants to fill out. Click HERE to access the form and upload a video of yourself. We look forward to getting to know more about you!
Step 3. The Klein ISD Human Resources Department along with campus and department staff will have access to review all videos and applications and will be contacting you if you are selected for an interview.
Klein ISD asks that your application be submitted no later than 4:00 PM on April 28.
Click here for more information about job opportunities in KISD.
