Spring, Texas – The Lone Star College System (LSC) has announced an extension to Spring Break following COVID-19.

Students were originally scheduled to start back on March 16th, however, LSC says that classes will now not resume until Monday, March 23rd.

“Lone Star College is closely tracking an outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in China. LSC is committed to the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff and will continue to monitor this developing situation.” – A statement posted to Lonestar.edu.